MARION, KY — "Things got very serious very quickly," Marion, Kentucky, City Administrator Adam Ledford says about Lake George, the city's main source of water.
The city was forced to drain the lake following a breach in its levee at the end of April, and now that's leaving people and businesses in the community worried about the future.
As of Wednesday, they have about 10 days of water left for a city of nearly 3,000 people. Businesses are also worried about the potential of having to close their doors because of not having enough water.
The lake is drained, and there are unknowns following the water crisis, especially for business owner Sharon McDonald.
"It is scary, because I don't know a business in town that couldn't run without water," says McDonald.
Water is vital to nearly every business for both A Cut Above Meat Market and Riley Tool and Machine is nervous about the future.
"I've talked to other business owners, and we are all concerned," says owner of Riley Tool and Machine Todd Riley.
Like many in the community, including city leaders, they're hoping it doesn't get to that point. Ledford is working towards that goal, and there is some headway on connecting to other water sources.
"As far as water goes, obviously we're looking at those interconnections. We've had some positive response. We're currently testing some options associated with Webster's Water District," says Ledford.
The city has short-term and long-term solutions, like water from Lucile Mine and Webster and Crittenden County Water Districts. Both of those solutions take roughly one to two weeks. The worst case scenario is a water truck convoy.
Ledford says last week was a turning point and created new challenges. They determined the backup reserve lake only had roughly 17 days of water, but up to that point they had 25 days. That combined with the monthly outlook of no rainfall complicated the situation.
He says every day without a solution puts them that much closer to the significant risk of running out of water. Their goal is to find other sources of water to connect coupled with extreme water conservation.
"We need to make sure everyone is aware of not only the situation but how extreme the situation is becoming," says Ledford.
Actions are also in motion to keep the public informed for those who don't follow media outlets — something that's important to owner of A Cut Above Sharon McDonald.
"I'm just putting a lot of faith in the city government to do what needs to be done so that we can continue to run a business here," says McDonald.
The community is leaning on each other.
"The thing about Crittenden County and the thing about Marion is we're a small town and we all kind of come together, and we will figure out how to survive," says Riley.
The city is hauling in water and storing it in a building in case they don't have water, but they're hoping it doesn't get to that point. One of the long-term solutions would be to get water from Princeton Water District. The city is holding a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss water conservation and updates on the situation.
It's open to the public. People in that community are asked to conserve water.