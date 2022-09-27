OWENSBORO, KY — The Marshall County Marshals along with four individuals from the 1st region advanced to this years KHSAA State Tournament following Monday's Sub-State Tournament in Owensboro.
The Marshals shot a team score of 310 (+22) to finish 3rd in the sub-state round. The top-3 teams from each of the three sub-state locations advanced to the State Tournament which will be held in Bowling Green on October 4th-5th.
Joining the Marshals in Bowling Green will be Trigg County's Hunter Reynolds, Crittenden County's Jeremiah Foster, St. Mary's Palmer Sims, and Paducah Tilghman's Jack Butts.
Those four were part of the 15 individuals, not on the top-3 teams, advancing to the state tournament.
Here is a list of golfers advancing:
Gunner Hoover (Marshall County) +4 76
Logan Davis (Marshall County) +5 77
Trey Wall (Marshall County) +5 77
Ryan Stokes (Marshall County) +8 80
David Jack Morris (Marshall County) +9 81
Hunter Reynolds (Trigg County) +2 74
Palmer Sims (St Mary) +5 77
Jeremiah Foster (Crittenden County) +5 77
Jack Butts (Paducah Tilghman) +8 80