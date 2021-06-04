MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The clock is ticking for the Marshall County Board of Education to choose a new superintendent. This, as the district's current superintendent, Trent Lovett, closes in on retirement effective June 30.
The Marshall County Board of Education will announce the new superintendent on June 17. Mary Beth Riggs, the board's vice chair, says they're looking for several qualities in the next superintendent.
"We're looking for someone that's going to be a good communicator with the board, with the school system, and with the community. We want someone that's going to have an instructional background in leadership," Riggs said. "And we want somebody that's going to become an important and vital part of our community itself. We want them to become a Marshal."
As June 17 nears, the board is getting ready to set goals for the next superintendent. The next school year will start Aug. 5. Riggs wants to see positive change in the school district.
"To bring about unity. Through the incident that happened at the high school a few years ago, then we got hit with the COVID, and all of the learning strategies and things there we had to undergo," Riggs said. "He's going to have to bring us all back together. We've all been doing our own thing just to kind of survive, and now it's time to get back together and move on."
Twenty people applied for the opening.
The board of education conducted interviews with two of the five remaining candidates at Thursday's special called board meeting.