MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local governments across the country are preparing for the next fiscal year. COVID-19 is causing them to have financial shortfalls because of the outbreak's impact on the economy. Marshall County is looking at changes to their budget to make up for their $4 million revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year.
"The first of May, we have to get to DLG (Department for Local Government), a balanced budget. It does give us some time after Friday, if we want to make adjustments," Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal said during Monday's Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting, which was held via Zoom.
Neal said the county's subsidies will be taking a hit financially.
"All the funds, we've reduced every department, to include jail and 911," Neal said. "The only department that we haven't reduced, other than part-time, was the sheriff's department."
For some who work for the county, it could mean their job is on the line.
"My goal was not to put an option, if possible, not put an option on the table where we were laying people off. We do have some scenarios where that's the case, but we do have some scenarios where that's not the case," said Neal.
The fiscal court did not discuss which specific departments could be impacted by layoffs, if those become a reality. The Marshall County Fiscal Court will meet again at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to go over more options to balance the budget. Marshall County leaders will meet on Thursday for the first reading of next year's budget.