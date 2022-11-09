MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local 6 kept a close eye on two races in Marshall County, Kentucky, on Tuesday: the race for county commissioner and the race for 42nd circuit court judge.
Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers say they saw steady traffic all day Tuesday.
Voters came out to support Eddie McGuire in the race for county commissioner in a landslide victory.
McGuire says he’s ready to get started.
“The first thing I would like to tackle, and it's kind of in the process right now, is the radio infrastructure for our first responders. It's at a dangerous level at this point, but we've got some options that we can do that are affordable,” McGuire says.
In a closer race, Andrea Moore beat Jamie Jameson in the race for circuit court judge 11,269 votes to 9,492 votes.
Moore says changes are coming.
“It's a new era. Everybody coming into the courthouse will be treated with respect and courtesy. Nobody will ever have to worry about being retaliated against or not being able to speak their mind,” Moore says.
Republican candidate Hank Rogalinkski also won the mayoral race for the city of Hardin.
All candidates are excited for the challenge.
They say thank you to their supporters.