MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — People not wearing helmets and too many riders loaded onto ATVs: That’s what local emergency responders say they witnessed over the Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, two men died in crashes just a few miles from each other in Marshall County.
The victims did not know each other, but both were from Mayfield. Emergency responders say wearing a helmet or a seat belt if available could make all the difference in crashes like these.
On Tuesday, Soldier Creek was quiet, but Monday off-road vehicles filled the creek.
Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner said holiday weekends are always a safety concern.
"(Our) biggest fear is always the water, but this weekend to be off-road vehicle accidents," said Curtner.
Two men died Monday in off-road vehicle crashes. In one, a 30-year-old man was driving a four-wheeler. In the other, a 51-year-old man was driving a UTV on Harrison Road in Marshall County.
Curtner said neither man took the proper safety precautions.
The emergency management director said there were hundreds of people there celebrating the holiday, making safety more of a concern.
"Not one person wearing a helmet. Multiple four-wheelers overloaded with individuals. Some had four people on them, you know — adults and children — and they're only designed for — worst-case scenario — two people. And helmets are definitely something they should consider wearing at all times," said Curtner.
Both wrecks happened within a short amount of time.
Marshall County Rescue Squad Chief Kenny Pratt responded to both scenes.
"These things are not toys. They can get away from you quick. You've got to be mindful, have situational awareness of obstacles out there," said Pratt.
He said to watch for utility poles, trees, hills and other off-road vehicles.
"Try to enjoy summer and this pretty weather and getting out and doing these things, but you’ve got to be mindful and have a plan. Wear your safety equipment that you're supposed to wear. Let people know where you're at. Just be careful when you're out there, because accidents do happen," said Pratt.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency offers free counseling for responders.
Curtner said a weekend with deadly crashes can take a toll on first responders.
He said asking for help or to talk to someone is not a sign of weakness.
They have services available.
This weekend marked the unofficial start to the summer season.
People are urged to keep safety top of mind while having fun on the water and on land this summer.