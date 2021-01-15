MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court met Thursday to set the maximum limit that Sheriff Eddie McGuire can spend on salaries for the upcoming budget the court is working on. McGuire was asking for a larger maximum limit in an effort to give his deputies a raise. After a long discussion by the fiscal court, the meeting did not end the way McGuire had hoped.
"Unfortunately we didn't get what we were looking for," says McGuire.
McGuire asked the Fiscal Court to increase his maximum spending limit on salaries to around $3.9 million. Increasing the maximum limit to that level would ensure pay raises for McGuire's deputies. However, Judge Executive Kevin Neal said during the meeting that he didn't feel comfortable raising spending that much in a year when revenue is down due to the pandemic.
Instead of the $3.9 million limit, Neal pushed to put the maximum spending limit for the sheriff's office at around $2.8 million, which will not allow for pay raises. The fiscal court voted to go with Neal's number. The only commissioner to vote against Neal's proposal was Commissioner Kevin Spraggs.
McGuire worries if wages stay stagnant it'll be hard to get experienced people to work in his department.
"The competition is fierce for certified officers," says McGuire.
McGuire says Marshall County deputies max out pay at around $22.50 an hour. That's several dollars less in pay compared to nearby police departments like the Benton Police Department and the Calvert City Police Department.
"You know you can come here and make less and work harder or you can go somewhere else and make more money and possibly not take as many calls for service and not have to be put in quite as much danger as you are here," says McGuire.
McGuire says even though the budget is tight, he believes giving these pay raises leads to a safer public.
"We understand budgets are tight, but like I say, I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, public safety has to be number one priority. Infrastructure doesn't matter, none of that matters, if people don't feel safe in their own home," says McGuire.
Neal said during the meeting that the Fiscal Court can amend the maximum limit when they are finalizing the budget later this year. McGuire says he doesn't see that happening though.
"I can't say that I didn't try. I put it on the table and if the money is not there, the money is not there, or if the priority is not there then I can't do anything to change that," says McGuire.
There's also a small possibility the Fiscal Court could adjust the limit to give a cost of living wage adjustment, but there's no guarantee that will happen.
Neal declined to speak with WPSD Local 6 on camera about the issue.