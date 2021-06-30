MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The long debate among leaders in one west Kentucky county about keeping chairs bought for the county's E-911 center is over.
The Marshall County Fiscal Court voted to keep the more than $17,000 purchase of "24/7 chairs" in Tuesday morning's special called meeting.
Two commissioners voted to keep the chairs, along with Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal.
The chairs have been the subject of arguments among fiscal court members. The chairs were already delivered, but leaders were still split on the price tag.
On Tuesday, District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb and District 3 Commissioner Monti Collins voted to keep the chairs to avoid any possible legal penalties the county could face for breaking the contract to buy them.
"We're going to keep the chairs and allow the 911 director to purchase those chairs, but we reached a good compromise on placing spending limits on all county departments that have to come for the fiscal court from here on out," said Lamb.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs voted no.
"I'm disappointed in the chairs, the bill on that getting paid. I still stand firm on the fact that the other chairs that I provided to everyone were over $7,000 less, those being the same chairs that KSP (Kentucky State Police) and Calloway County use." said Spraggs. "So it's like I said in the meeting: if they're good enough for them, they're good enough for us."
The vote came after Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall explained his review of the purchase contract with Evan's Consoles, the seller of the chairs.
Local 6 previously reported that a representative from Evan's Consoles said sending the chairs back will cost $5,000 and could result in a lawsuit.
The county attorney said after reading the contract, it is not clear if that restocking fee would have applied.
Darnall said: "During today's special called meeting, I said that after reviewing the terms and conditions it was not entirely clear that the previously mentioned 25% restocking fee would have applied in this situation due to some customization of the cars in question. Absent damages being defined in the agreement, the default measure of damages will almost always fall back to the Uniform Commercial Code, which in this case would have, in my opinion, most likely been the anticipated profit by Evan's. Evan's cost basis on the chairs was never disclosed to me, so it was impossible to say how much that would have been."
The county attorney said if the county did return the chairs, the company would go off the Uniform Commercial Code.
The Uniform Law Commission defines the UCC as a comprehensive set of laws governing all commercial transactions in the United States. It is not federal law, but a uniformly adopted state law.
Instead of dealing with that, the two of the commissioners voted to pay for the chairs.
Darnall said the contract did not identify fees for returning the chairs. But, if the county had returned the chairs, it could put them in a position to be sued.
Neal was pleased with the outcome, standing by his statement that the chairs are a good investment.
"I think time has helped with making a good decision today. Obviously, when it comes to getting our employees the best product that they could have to do their job, we're going to do that," said Neal. "I think we did that today, so we're moving on."
They also discussed the county's procurement of $30,000.
Lamb introduced the idea of reducing that amount to avoid controversies like this in the future.
The fiscal court will discuss that in its next meeting.