PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's flag football team returned home from an exciting week at the Special Olympic USA Games this week.
The Marshals represented Team Kentucky in the Games. The team competed in five games in Orlando, Florida, winning one in a 35-12 win over Texas.
Head coach Jonny Bird said his team had a blast playing on the big stage.
"It was an awesome experience," Bird said. "We had a long week, but for the first time playing five days a week everyday in the heat, the biggest accomplishment is that we made it. We had 10 days in the heat, played five different states, and enjoyed every minute of it."