MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine plan Thursday.
In a news release, Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts says the state of Kentucky informed his department that it is expected to receive 200 to 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the course of the next two to three weeks, at a rate of 100 doses per week starting Feb. 8.
Speaking during Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained that health departments across the state will receive 100 doses per 1% of the population they serve, with a minimum of 100 doses per county. Those doses will be provided on Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, Stack said. Click here for more details.
Pitts writes that "if this comes to fruition," the Marshall County Health Department's plan will be as follows:
- We will call individuals currently on our waiting list who meet 1a and 1b (age 70 +) criteria and schedule them for a vaccine appointment within seven days of receipt of the vaccine.
- We encourage people to answer their phone when they see a call from 270-527-1496 (the health department main line) because we will not be able to leave messages or make follow up calls. Because the shelf-life for this vaccine is so short, and we are required to administer all vaccine received within 7 days, we will have no choice but to call down the list and make appointments with those who answer.
- Some people have asked if we will be transferring names from our list to the regional vaccination sites. The answer is NO. Anyone who wishes to get their vaccination from a regional site must contact that site for an appointment. Please understand that where you get your prime dose is where you must return to receive your boost dose.
- Please continue to be patient, there are currently thousands of people on the waiting list here at the Marshall County Health Department. If we receive the 200 or 300 doses of vaccine, we will get it administered within seven days beginning with the people on our list as described above. Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to call everyone or speak with every person who calls for information. Please refer to the information we have on our webpage. Other than the announcement yesterday about the possible 200- 300 doses coming over the next couple of weeks, nothing has been shared with the health departments.
- If vaccine becomes more readily available in the coming weeks and months, the Marshall County Health Department will focus our efforts on getting every dose administered within seven days of receipt. We will call down the names on our waiting list and schedule appointments with everyone who answers our call. Our staff is prepared to work longer hours and hold special vaccination clinics if needed. In other words, we will do everything in our power to serve the needs of our citizens as we have always done.
Pitts thanked Marshall County residents for their patience during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "We know that you are anxious to get vaccinated. And we understand that the citizens in our community are frustrated with the lack of communication and information regarding the COVID vaccine and our 'vaccination plan' for Marshall County," Pitts writes. The health department director says it is "difficult, if not impossible" to create a vaccination plan when the health department has no doses and no word on when it will next receive doses or how many. The state's announcement of its plan to deliver doses to health departments across the state allowed the Marshall County Health Department to create the plan it released Thursday.