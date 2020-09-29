MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- With an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Marshall County Health Department says it will issue citations to businesses that continue to violate Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate.
The Marshall County Health Department said as of Monday afternoon, there have been a total of 304 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 37 cases are still active. Meanwhile, there have been four deaths.
Of particular note is a number of cases that all came from a specific group of people. The health department said six adults within that group got sick with COVID-19, including two who died.
"You know how some folks like to get together and just meet, maybe have coffee, read the paper, things like that, and just go to different businesses and frequent those places," said Marshall County Public Health Director Billy Pitts. "We had a particular group here in Marshall County that - that's what they've always done for probably decades. I couldn't tell you how long. But just kind of gather, have coffee, things like that. And somehow, the virus got in with that group and it really took a toll."
"Six of them got very ill," Pitts continued. "Two of them wound up in ICU. Or actually, four of them wound up in the hospital, and two of them passed away. So that's kind of a wake-up call, I believe, for the community. We just need to make sure we go above and beyond to see if we can prevent this from happening again."
The health department said this instance emphasizes the importance of wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently. Although the health department has reiterated this advice in the past, Marshall County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. Pitts said before, the county was averaging about two, possibly three new cases a day. Now, it's up to about six to eight new cases daily.
To help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, Pitts said the Marshall County Health Department will issue citations to businesses that continue to violate Beshear's mask mandate.
"We've got to step it up just a little bit," said Pitts. "I called my team together. We met about this. We discussed it. And I just felt it strong in my heart that we can't just sit idly by."
On Sept. 4, the governor extended the mask mandate another 30 days. The mandate requires people in Kentucky to wear masks or other face coverings during the following situations:
A) "While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person's household."
B) "While waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle, or driving any of the above while customers are present."
C) "While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person's household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance."
The mandate does include exemptions — such as children who are 5 or younger, people with health issues that prevent them from wearing face masks safely, and people who are hearing impaired.
An emergency regulation Beshear had filed states that any person who violates the mandate will receive a warning for the first offense, a $50 fine for the second offense, a $75 fine for the third offense, and a $100 fine for every subsequent offense. The emergency regulation also says any business or other public-facing entity that allows violators on the premises will face those fines as well. In addition, the business may be ordered to close.
Beshear's emergency regulation calls for state agencies and local health departments to enforce the mandate as it pertains to businesses.
Pitts said the Marshall County Health Department has not had to issue any citations to businesses just yet.
"When we get a complaint, or we see something that's going on, we would go out there to that business, and we would talk with the manager or the owner, or whoever's in charge. And we'd say, 'Hey, here's the order. Just make sure you guys step it up, make sure your staff are wearing masks, and as best you can, enforce that with your patrons," explained Pitts. "But we do have some businesses, and I'll say this to the community, we do have some businesses that are very much repeat offenders."
Given the increase in COVID-19 cases, Pitts said the health department will begin issuing citations to businesses that repeatedly violate the mask order.
"We just feel as a health department, we need to step it up because we care about our community," said Pitts. "We care about our citizens. We don't want anyone else to contract this. We don't want anyone else to pass away."
Pitts said from now on, every business begins with a blank slate. Each offending business would first get a warning, followed by a fine for every subsequent offense - $50 for the second offense, $75 for the third, and $100 for each offense thereafter.
"Our biggest thing right now is, we're going to be looking at the staff at these businesses. If they're not wearing the mask, and it's a repeat - we keep getting repeat as far as those that are violating it - we'll go out there and we'll start with a warning, and kind of we'll go from there. And we're hoping that that doesn't have to happen," said Pitts. "We would rather not pass out a citation at all, and all of us just come together and let's do what we're supposed to do."
Although the health department will now issue citations to businesses that continue to violate the mask order, Pitts said overall, the county has fought COVID-19 well.
"I do feel that Marshall County as a whole, has done a great job - not just the health department, but our business owners. Our business leaders out there have done a great job to mitigate this virus," Pitts said. "The reason I say that, because our numbers have been relatively low compared to many others in the state and the region."
Pitts said he has hired two additional staff members for his contract tracing team, which now has six members.