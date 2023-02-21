MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The next school year could come with a major change for some local high school students. Marshall County High School may go from its traditional block style schedule to a hybrid schedule.
One of the main reasons for the change is the school's test scores. They're lower than where they'd like them to be, and administrators think having core classes throughout the entire school year, rather than classes being split between semesters with block scheduling, will help that change. However, that was met with some push back at Monday's Site Based Decision Council meeting.
The current block system is four 90-minute classes that rotate each semester. Ethan Odom, a junior at Marshall County High School, feels a change to the schedule would negatively impact him and other vocational students.
"If that CTE class that I'm needing to be offered is during a, say, period that cuts a block in two and I need a welding class for my senior year, I'm not going to be able to take that and it knocks me out," Odom said. "And I've worked so hard since freshman year to be able to take two core classes and a CTE class each semester, and then Coop."
The Site Based Decision Making Council for the high school is also pushing to make a change to its policy on how the school makes schedules. Instead of Marshall County High School Principal Robin McCoy being allowed to have free rein to change schedules, it's being altered to give the council the final say on the matter. McCoy explained what the new schedule could possibly look like, pending final approval.
"It's done different ways, but what we have been looking at is core classes on a hybrid, year-long classes at a time and electives being on those 90 minutes," McCoy said.
She doesn't feel there will be an impact for students in Career and Technical Education, like Odom. McCoy also thinks the hybrid schedule will get students back on track.
"One of those is the fact that our test scores are where they are. We're responding to the COVID needs as well," McCoy said. "Really, with a major focus on math and English — not that science and social studies wouldn't be included in that; I think they will be — but I think there's some more flexibility on that. You have to think about your major literacy skills and your math skills for going out in that real world."
The council had the first reading of its policy change on Monday, meaning another reading will be needed before it can be voted on and implemented. The policy update also sets a time to vote to make the schedule change permanent. That will happen during April's Site Based Decision Making council meeting.