MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Marshall County High School got a taste of local government Monday.
The Marshall County AP government class hosted a special town hall meeting with local elected officials at the Marshall County Public Library.
Students took questions from the public and spoke with elected officials about the results of November's midterms.
We spoke with one of the students about the importance of town halls like this one.
"Oh, it's so crucial. It's really important to know really what's going on in your community, and what are the problems, and what are the plans to fix those problems," said sophomore Ayla Holt. "And what things are successful, and what's going on currently that is working in our community and how we can further that success."
Plenty of public officials were in attendance Monday, including newly elected Judge Andrea Moore and State Sen. Danny Carroll.