MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Interim Sheriff Trent Weaver attended his first Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal appointed Weaver instead of appointing Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht, meaning Hilbrecht won't take over as sheriff until January.
Attending fiscal court meetings is one of the many duties Weaver will take on.
Weaver says his goal is altruistic service for the people of Marshall County. It'll require some change and sacrifice. Weaver says he's excited to take on the responsibility.
Tensions were high at the Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting.
Discussions regarding road conditions and pay raises caused some back and forth.
Weaver says it's a part of the job. “Definitely nothing that I haven't been able to handle,” Weaver says.
Tuesday was day four as sheriff for Weaver.
With the help of Hilbrecht, they've already tackled the issue surrounding evidence audits.
Under Weaver, two audits were expected to cost taxpayers more than $7,000.
“We can do that for nothing. We will do that internally rather than have someone from the outside come in, so that will save taxpayer money,” says Weaver.
He's ready to move on to improving the department. He says his past experience as a leader at three different Kentucky State Police posts should help with that.
“The sheriff's office has had its fair share of tragedies in the past. The state police at Post 1 in 2015 also had some tragic incidents. I think I can help guide the department on from those,” Weaver says.
He says he'll make decisions with the people of Marshall County in mind, saving them money and keeping them safe.
“We're mindful that we're spending their hard-earned tax money, and we're just going to do the best we can to press on and move forward,” Weaver says.
Primary and secondary evidence officers will perform the audits.
Weaver says evidence management is already a part of their responsibilities, so taxpayers won't pay any extra money.
Weaver is also working with now-retired Sheriff Eddie McGuire, learning how to keep the office running efficiently.