A man from west Kentucky is traveling roughly 4,000 miles to help wildfire survivors in Maui.
Ricky Russell is passionate about helping others. From hurricanes to tornadoes, floods and now fires, he's been serving for the past seven years through Eight Days of Hope, a nonprofit based in Mississippi.
He doesn't know what to expect in Maui, but he knows he's there to help.
"We land at the airport there. We'll get a rental car and try to get to where the main devastation's at, as close as we can get," said Russell.
It's not the first time Russell has helped others after a natural disaster.
He's from Marshall County, Kentucky, and helped in that community after the December 2021 tornado outbreak through Eight Days of Hope.
Facing the devastation in Lahaina, Hawaii, he said he's bracing himself.
"I don't know what to expect, really. I've worked tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and I've never been to a fire situation like this," said Russell.
Russell will scope out the area to see where there is the most need.
"All we're doing for the first 48 hours is we're trying to connect with the right people who will be there long after we leave. We always work with a local church," Eight Days of Hope President Steve Tybor.
He said the nonprofit's work is about serving others, and about connecting and helping people heal through the tragedy.
"Sometimes when you meet the families right after disasters, they just want to share," said Tybor. "They want to cry. They want to express their anger and their hurt, and we tell our leaders, 'Don't be so focused on the task that you miss the journey,' and the journey's just loving and serving the broken hearted."
Russel said he wants his time there to be helpful for the people who live there.
"You know, it's just devastating," said Russell. "People hurting, people who still haven't recovered yet, so it's just a bad situation." Russell will be there for about a week.
Eight Days of Hope is accepting donations and distributing them through local churches.
Specifically, the nonprofit said it's helping distribution centers and helping with emergency housing.
The nonprofit said it's trying to find the best way to distribute money to fire survivors.
Eight Days of Hope has more than 50,000 volunteers helping after natural disasters nationwide.
Click here for more information about donating.