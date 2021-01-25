MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - Three years ago tragedy struck Marshall County High School when a student committed a mass shooting. Two students Preston Cope, and Bailey Holt died in the shooting. The people inside the school building and the entire community were changed that day forever.
"Your memories you cannot wipe out from that day," says Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett.
Lovett says he relives the horrible memories of Jan. 23, 2018. He says evil came to the high school that day.
"It changed me in a great way," Lovett said, "You take things for granted you know, when that day hit nothing else matters."
To mark the third year of the shooting the community held a day of remembrance and healing. The day was organized by the Marshall County Resiliency Center.
Tables with displays of items that belonged to Preston and Bailey along with other items connected to the shooting were set up in the Shadowen Performing Arts Center. Lovett says it's important to keep Preston and Bailey's legacy alive.
"I have heard nothing but great things about both of those two young people, and it's so sad that they don't have the opportunity to change the world," says Lovett.
Several former students, teachers, and community members came through to look at the items and remember Preston and Bailey. Several people shed tears taking in the artwork and memorabilia connected to the tragic day. Lovett vows that they will never forget Preston and Bailey.
"We need to honor those that we lost and also those that were injured but as far as celebrating absolutely not," says Lovett.
Other items that belonged to Preston and Bailey, along with memorabilia documenting the shooting will soon be displayed at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and the Marshall County Library.