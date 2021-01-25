Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Ballard County in western Kentucky... Carlisle County in western Kentucky... Northern Graves County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 649 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Reidland, Barlow, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Kevil, Olmsted, Arlington, Lowes, Blandville, Fancy Farm and Symsonia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&