MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Nearly three weeks after the Dec. 10 tornado, Marshall County officials discussed their progress in a news conference Wednesday. Debris cleanup and the future for storm victims were a couple of the topics on the agenda.
They've already picked up 70,000 cubic yards of debris from the Marshall county area. To put that in perspective, it's the length and wide of a football field stacked 13 feet high. More than 500,000 yards still has to be picked up and taken away. While that number seems overwhelming, so is the amount of resources they have available for storm victims.
It's day 19 of cleanup in Cambridge Shores. Volunteers worked to sort through debris and remove fallen down trees in the lakeside neighborhood. Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal says this is only the beginning.
"We're over two weeks into this disaster, and now is the time where we really start to focus on long-term planning," says Neal.
Cleanup efforts continue on land and water, but they're also focused on long-term help that these folks will need for the months and years to come. Part of that plan is contracting with Marshall County Caring Needline. They're helping families with the 25,000 square foot warehouse that's stocked full of donations.
"We're receiving it from a main warehouse in Calvert City. As we pass it out, they'll send more over. We are taking care to put aside household items that our tornado victims may need later," says Marshall County Caring Needline Director Hollie Darnall.
Darnall says the organization has always helped people in the community.
"We're going to try to be there for the long haul for as many as we can," says Darnall.
This disaster is no different. They will have another food drive Thursday, Dec. 30. They ask that you bring your own grocery bags or storage totes to transport the food.
If you missed our livestream of the Marshall County tornado recovery update Wednesday morning, click here to watch it in full.