Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * THROUGH THIS EVENING. * AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS LIKELY TODAY. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING COULD OCCUR ON SMALLER CREEKS, STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&