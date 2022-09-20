MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The Marshall County School Board announced the hiring of an attorney to lead an investigation into the school district.
The chairman made the announcement after the first of two executive sessions during Monday's special called school board meeting.
What else do we know about the investigation? That it's confidential and will look at the entirety of Marshall County Schools.
One point to note: the two executive sessions were held to discuss personnel.
The agenda stated that each session was for the appointment, dismissal or removal of an employee.
"The Marshall County Board of Education authorizes attorney Chip Adams to conduct an investigation into the overall operation of the Marshall County School District," said Randy Travis, the school board chairman.
Dozens attended the Marshall County School Board meeting where William "Chip" Adams was named the attorney to lead the investigation into the school district.
Adams says he will not be working with the school board attorney for the investigation.
"I just got hired a couple of hours ago," said Adams. "It's a confidential investigation conducted by me as the attorney for the Marshall County Board of Education."
Board Chair Randy Travis said this of the investigation:
"And I know there's a lot of speculation out there but we are being as transparent as we can be," said Travis.
He also said this: "We're not gonna keep any secrets. We're gonna be as transparent as we can to the legal amount that we can do that."
At the meeting, Superintendent Steve Miracle's chair - notably empty.
"I don't know now why he was not here," said Adams.
According to the Marshall County Schools Public Information Officer, the one person the school board can hire and fire is the superintendent.
Adams says he took on the job to hopefully benefit the school.
"It's helping a school district, which ultimately helps children and education is our most important resource in this country and a board wants something looked into to try to make it better, then that's a rather laudable goal," said Adams.
Other than the decision to hire Adams, the school board did not pursue any other action items.
We did reach out to Miracle along with the board members. We did not hear back from Miracle.
The board referred to its attorney - Adams - to answer any questions.
Adams is the attorney for Murray Independent School District and the Murray Calloway County Public Hospital.