MARSHAL COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky school district is attempting to override a statewide mandate on masks in schools.
In a letter to parents shared publicly Wednesday evening, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle said, "We have sought legal counsel regarding the governor's mask mandate and have learned that through House Bill 1 we are able to create our own plan outside the mandate."
Marshall County has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate of all west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area, and is in the red zone because of that high transmission rate.
Wednesday morning, dozens of parents went to the board office to ask Miracle if he was going to enforce the mask mandate.
Miracle said the governor has put school districts in an impossible place.
"We can't enforce that, and if I have 100 kids in every school every day that show up and their parents tell them you don't have to wear their mask and they say they're not gonna' wear a mask, are we going to send those students home every day?" Miracle said. "Are we going to suspend them? Are they going to begin having disciplinary action on them? I mean, there's a point that, that becomes unenforceable over 30 days. Are we going to do that every single day for 30 days?"
At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, Miracle posted a letter to the schools Facebook page asking parents to, "please support us by allowing your student to come to school wearing a mask."
"I must inform you that for the next three days of school, August 12th, 13th, and 16th, we must follow the mask mandate and we will be required to enforce it in our schools," the letter reads.
Miracle told Local 6 earlier in the day, in a meeting with school principals, he would be directing schools not to send students home who don't wear masks. He also said staff shouldn't physically force masks on students.
Miracle said with the most transmission of the virus being among adults, he questions the governor's mask mandate only being given to schools.
"Our concern really is not, the school shutting down necessarily based on student cases," Miracle said. "Our bigger concerns would be to look at the number of staff cases we have. That is the first thing that would shut us down."
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brief on COVID-19 among adolescents said, "Outbreaks among adolescents attending camps, sports events, and schools have demonstrated that adolescents can transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others. Furthermore, transmission studies that have examined secondary infection risk from children and adolescents to household contacts who are rapidly, frequently, and systematically tested demonstrate that transmission does occur."
Community transmission in Marshall County is the high. On Wednesday, the district's incidence rate was 78.1 average daily cases per 100,000 population. Miracle said kids are going home to unmasked adults in some cases and places like Walmart.
Justin Clymer, a Marshall County Schools parent of an 11 year old and a 7 year old said he was against masks in certain situations in schools.
"They're not only oftentimes worn and properly. They're dirty sometimes. It's difficult for parents to make sure they have them and make sure they keep them on. I'm sure it's difficult for the teachers to keep them on," he said. "I know some kids pull them over their noses. There's still going to be transmission in those cases."
Another Marshall County parent, who has a senior in high school, said they did not support the districts stance.
"I am appalled that the school administration chooses to completely ignore science and the health of the students in an effort to appease misinformed parents," the parent wrote in an email.
Local 6 asked the governor's office what consequences, if any, the state will hand down to school districts if they don't enforce the mask mandates. We haven't received a response.
A spokesperson for Beshear's office directed us to the governor's Tuesday briefing where he addressed mask enforcement by school districts.
"If they don’t, they’re going to hear from every business in their community. They’re going to hear from every parent that’s home trying to figure out the computer, and ensure their child is getting the education," said Beshear in his Tuesday address.
Miracle said the next steps for the district include looking at virtual options for students.
"This isn’t 2020 where everything shut down, so our teachers are all sitting now and there are no kids in the building so they can teach virtual," Miracle said.
This is the letter Miracle wrote: