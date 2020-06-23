MARSHALL, KY — Time is running out for Kentucky municipalities to submit their 2020-2021 fiscal year budgets to the state. In Marshall County, a controversy over school resource officers is causing a inconvenient delay for the budget.
Three weeks ago the fiscal court had its first reading of the 2020-2021 budget. It contained a line item budget by Judge Executive Kevin Neal to restructure funding and staffing of school resource officers in Marshall County Schools. Neal rescinded that proposal, causing the fiscal court to have another first reading Monday.
"I was really happy to get school resource officers moved back under the authority of the sheriff's department and get three added," said County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs.
Spraggs was the first commissioner to publicly come out against Neal's budget proposal.
The remaining two commissioners quickly followed, and members of the community had a rally in support of the current SRO program last week.
"It took me a while to compose myself, even just pulling around into it," said Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire. "I couldn't even get out of the car, because I was overwhelmed at just the totality of the circumstances."
Now, McGuire is fighting for about $100,000 for school fees in the budget before the second reading.
"This is the portion that the school would pay to support the salaries of the equipment for those officers," McGuire said.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett committed last week to paying for anything the sheriff's department needed to keep the program running.
Despite a path forward for the SRO program, the second budget reading will likely hit some snags.
"There's still a couple things I'm working on, and I'm just going to keep that to myself until the time comes," Spraggs said.
With a $2.4 million deficit, the fiscal court is expected to have plenty of discussion.
The current budget shows there are departmental cuts to all but the Alcoholic Beverage Control Fund and the 911 Fund.
Cities and counties are required to send balanced budgets to the state capitol for approval. The Marshall County Fiscal Court is set to have a second vote on the budget the day its due: June 30.