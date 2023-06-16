MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A lengthy school board meeting ended with an evaluation for one school superintendent that detailed some improvement over the last school year.
The Marshall County School Board entered executive session during Thursday night's meeting to discuss the results of Superintendent Steve Miracle's evaluation. Evaluations happen annually, but this one comes after an internal investigation into school district personnel.
By the time Local 6 at Ten began airing Thursday night, the board had been in executive session for an hour and 15 minutes. The board meeting as a whole had been ongoing for more than four hours.
There was a lot to cover, from teacher retention programs to approving student handbooks. It was just as busy in the executive session as the board reviewed Miracle's performance in seven categories.
For context, there are four ranks: exemplary, accomplished, developing and needs growth.
In 2022, Miracle scored developing in five of the seven standards. He ranked accomplished in the other two.
This year, he scored accomplished+ in one category and accomplished on another three.
The board felt he was still developing leadership in the other three categories, but they were happy to see improvement.
During the meeting, Miracle presented the board with a document listing the seven standards and evidence of how he believes he excelled in each area. He said he believes the document includes 215 pieces of evidence.