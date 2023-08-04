BENTON, KY — For Marshall County elementary students, the first day of school is rapidly approaching, but they won't be the only ones starting fresh.
Five schools in the county experienced water damage in December 2022 after sustained sub-zero temperatures caused water pipes to freeze and burst. Benton Elementary and Central Elementary were hit the hardest, with ceilings, floors, textbooks, computers, school supplies and personal items ruined.
At the Marshall County School Board meeting Thursday, Marshall County Schools Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes said those schools will be ready for students to return on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Other than a little bit of cleaning, Stokes said they've "pretty much wrapped up" the first phase of renovations.
Over the summer, crews have been hard at work applying fresh paint, installing new floors and ceilings, and more.
Stokes said storm damage recovery pushed back work on the Marshall County Tech Center, but the district hasn't strayed from the original timeline.
In January, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman presented a check for more than $9 million to Marshall County Schools. Marshall County Tech Center Principal Brian Harper said at that time that the school was planning to use the funds to add another health science classroom, move the electrical program to another part of the building, and add engineering to the tech center.
Stokes expects to submit designs for the building and send it out to bid in September.
Stokes also offered a warning about traffic, saying it could be backed up to the parkway when students return on Aug. 8.
He said traffic issues as school starts are nothing new and typically subside within about three days.