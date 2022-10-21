MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been a little more than a month, and the investigation into Marshall County Schools continues.
The Marshall County School Board agenda for Thursday included an executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee.
It wasn’t the first time that line item has been on the agenda. However, no action was taken after Thursday's session.
A little more than a month ago, Attorney Chip Adams was hired to conduct the investigation into Marshall County School. He is not affiliated with the school board or the district.
We spoke to Adams about Thursday night's executive session. He said he wasn't able to say anything about the investigation, because it is confidential.
"I would not be permitted to discuss anything," said Adams.
We asked Adams how the investigation is going. "It's going. I think it's going good,” he said.
Executive sessions like the one Thursday night are not unique. They're similar in purpose. They consist of discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee.
Adams said no one has been hesitant to work with him during the investigation.
"There's not been that issue, and everyone that I have dealt with in the district had been outstanding, has provided the information that I've requested in a timely and efficient manner," said Adams. "I've been very impressed."
We also spoke with Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle before the meeting, specifically about his thoughts on Adams' lead with the investigation.
"He's an agent for the board. He works for the board," said Miracle. "He works in contact with them. My exposure to him through this has been nothing but pleasant. There is no harm that he's doing, no negative result, but I'm not — I'm not working in conjunction with him."
The school board also discussed current test scores at all levels: elementary, middle and high school.
Out of a five-color rating system ranging from red to blue, the majority of the schools are in the yellow, which is at a state average.
This is a brand new way of assessing the students and teachers after the COVID-19 pandemic led to closures and remote learning staring in 2020.
We also learned at Thursday’s meeting that the school district is also getting a new bus for special needs students.
The Johnson County School District was initially going to purchase the bus, but that district decided to opt out.
Marshall County Schools had planned to buy a new 2023 version of the same bus. The district will now buy the bus Johnson County opted out of.
That will save the district $25,000.