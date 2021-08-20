MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy continues to heighten surrounding the mask mandate in schools. In response, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle sent out a survey to parents about virtual learning options. The survey was sent out Monday.
Marshall County is one of the only local school districts offering a virtual option for all students. The option is there, regardless of whether the students' families agree with the mask mandate. Miracle says it's an important option for students to have.
"We just need that option in place," Miracle says.
That's why the district is offering a virtual learning option for his students.
"We just wanted to be able to provide extra options. It's not something that's required under the current mandate, but we still have that population that needs that," Miracle says.
The option is there for families who believe their children shouldn't have to wear masks in school and those who aren't comfortable returning to in-person learning, even with masks. Miracle says there's a process for students who choose to go virtual.
"We will look. If they were not successful in virtual last year, it could mean we're not going to let them this year," Miracle says. "Because we just have to make sure we're not setting them into a position for further failure."
At the end of the day, he says the students' best interest is always in mind.
"In the end, they need their education. That was the indication. Again, as I said, there are people on the other side who also had valid input about 'I'm concerned about my child being in school even with a mask,'" Miracle says.
He says it's important to remember that in-person learning is the better option, but he still wants virtual learning to be available.
The superintendent of Paducah Public Schools says parents asked him to look into a virtual learning option at Monday's school board meeting. Calloway County Schools says it doesn't have a virtual option available for all grades right now, but the district will look into it if the demand is high enough. McCracken County Schools approved a virtual learning option for students at Thursday night's board meeting.