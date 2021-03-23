MARSHALL COUNTY, KENTUCKY — The news of Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett's decision to retire has sparked speculation about his next move.
Lovett set the record straight on his future in Marshall County Monday, confirming to Local 6 that he does not have current plans to run for county judge executive.
The seat is on the ballot next year, and is currently held by Kevin Neal.
"I'm just not thinking about that right now. I wouldn't say anything is ever off the table," Lovett said over the phone.
Although Lovett is not currently running, there are multiple other people who may run against the current judge executive.
Neal has not publicly said he will file to run for reelection, and he didn't a return call or an email from Local 6 asking about his plans. If he does run, it would be his second campaign for the position, which has four-year terms. He was appointed to the position in 2015, the ran for election to the post in 2018.
If Neal ran in 2022, he would have a lengthy record of controversy to defend. The most public controversies include legal and fiscal fights with the county sheriff's department, including disagreements surrounding funding for school resource officers, as well as multiple violations of the state's open records law, and a proposal to take away funds from the local senior center.
A vocal opponent of Neal is former Marshall County Sheriff Brian Roy. Roy has challenged Neal legally and openly regarding open records. Roy said he hasn't decided if he will run against Neal yet, and any decision would be made in May.
Another possible Neal opponent is the former Marshall County Emergency Management director Neal fired, Curt Curtner. Curtner was appointed to the position Oct. 2015 by then-Marshall County Judge Executive Chyrill Miller. Curtner still serves as deputy coroner. But, Curtner said he won't run.
There's also speculation that state Sen. Danny Carroll, who represents parts of Marshall County, might also run. He told Local 6 he's heard the rumors, and will "make an announcement in a few months" on his future plans. He did not say if those plans were about his state Senate seat, a future as judge executive or something else. Carroll's current term ends on Jan. 1, 2023.
Neal won his first election in 2018 as the first Republican judge executive the county ever elected. More than 11,000 votes were cast for him, and he gained over 60% of the total votes. Neal has supporters who applaud his background as a former Paducah Police Department officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He has also found support with small businesses in his efforts to keep them afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first day to officially file to run for judge executive is Nov. 3. The last day to file is Jan. 7, 2022.