MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — As students head back to school across the Local 6 area, safety is top of mind.
That includes in Marshall County, a community that experienced a school shooting more than five years ago. The district's implementing new technology, the Evolv weapons detection system.
Students at three schools in the district will see them on Tuesday when school officially starts.
Students at North Marshall Middle, South Marshall Middle and Marshall County High School will all use the system as they enter their buildings.
The district previously used metal detectors, which were installed just months after the 2018 shooting. District leaders say they work to some degree, but they're triggered by many things that aren't a threat, like cell phones. That leads to many additional searches and slows down the process of getting kids to class.
The new Evolv system is designed to only pinpoint potential weapons. Students walk right through it at a normal pace, streamlining school security.
Superintendent Steve Miracle says the Evolv weapons detection system is more efficient than metal detectors.
“They actually were having to take, in cases, take their belts off, take their shoes off, cell phones, things like that, that would go off in a metal detector. Keys. That's actually going to be the difference that they're going to notice,” Miracle says.
Students can walk right through the bars of the Evolv system without pausing.
“It's going to be something that they notice is less of an inhibitor than what they've had,” says Miracle.
When a potential threat enters through the security screening system, the person monitoring it sees a red box on a screen. At that point, they'll use a hand wand to give that student a second security screening.
“We're moving away from this feeling that they're having to go to the airport every day, go through TSA just to get into school. So now, it's more of a welcoming fast walk,” Miracle says.
The AI-powered system checks for things like knives and guns.
Evolv CEO Peter George says the system gets smarter and adapts with time.
“We update the software four times a year to keep current on whatever threats are out there, so the security posture should continue to go up,” George says.
As threats to school safety change, Miracle wanted security measures that were timely, especially with the district's history of a school shooting.
“It's always on everybody's minds, and when you come to school, you want to know that you can be safe. Yeah, I think that they probably come to school with that, sometimes, on their mind and that worry. Hopefully this will alleviate that,” says Miracle.
Miracle expects a learning curve for staff and students, at first.
“They're going to be the people that see the benefit to this before anybody else,” says Miracle.
More than $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related funding was used to purchase four systems.
Give Evolv, the security company's nonprofit, gave two more to the district.
There are now two systems at each school, Marshall County High, North Marshall Middle, and South Marshall Middle.
The Evolv models can also be moved to provide security at large outdoor events, like football games.
Miracle says the school hasn't discussed using them in that capacity, but did choose models that would give them that option in the future.