MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Storm preparedness is a new focus for the Marshall County Board of Education. The board unanimously voted to allow Paducah-based CMS Architects to design two storm shelters, which can be used by the community.
The designs will need to be approved by FEMA before the process can move along any further, and the Kentucky Department of Education will also need to allow the school system to build the new facilities. The goal of the shelters is to provide safe spaces for students, and the community, in the event of a tornado.
The impact of the December 2021 tornado outbreak can still be felt throughout the Local 6 region, especially in areas like Marshall County. Marshall County Schools Facility Director Jeff Stokes says building shelters addresses a specific need in the community.
"We just don't have any community-wide storm shelters that's available, and we applied through this grant, FEMA grant, for three different items to be selected. They've selected two of the three, and these are the two," Stokes says.
The plan is to build a shelter at North Marshall Middle School and another at Marshall County High School.
"At North Marshall we need a set of restrooms out there and a concession area — perfect. We kill two birds with one stone with this, with our grant," Stokes said. "Same thing with our changing rooms at soccer. Currently, our visitors and our home team do not have an area to change in, and that's something that's going to benefit them as well is they're going to have a changing area and have a set of restrooms down there for the home and visiting teams."
However, Stokes says it's not a guarantee the school system will get to build the shelters.
"We have several more steps to go through. This is just step two. One was us to get selected, two was to hire a professional design. We're going to have to get the analysis, send the analysis up through ER Assist and let them help us with FEMA to keep the ball rolling," Stokes said.
He expects it will take another six months before the district finds out if the tornado shelters can be built.