MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Just 10 days remain until Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire retires, but Judge Executive Kevin Neal has yet to announce his replacement.
Tuesday, McGuire attended his last fiscal court meeting as sheriff, but a new sheriff appointment was not on the agenda.
Neal didn’t give a reason as to why a temporary replacement hasn’t been named.
McGuire says he expected Neal to draw out the process and that it boils down to politics. He also says delaying the appointment is having bigger effects than Neal might have intended.
McGuire says his final fiscal court meeting was tame in comparison to those prior.
“Two weeks ago, it seemed like there was conflict with everything on the agenda. Today, luckily, it went rather smooth, so I was glad to see that,” McGuire says.
The person who will fill his seat during these meetings is still unknown.
Neal is supposed to make the call, but Neal says he will remain tight-lipped until the deadline.
“I'll have a public comment on the 30th, when I make my appointment,” says Neal.
Neal was unavailable to answer any other questions about the matter, including why it might not be Sheriff-elect Matt Hilbrecht.
McGuire says there are still conversations that former Kentucky State Trooper Trent Weaver could take his place for a few months, but there's no guarantee.
“In the 11th hour he could choose somebody totally different, and then we'll have to, the sheriff's office will have to punt from there and have to figure out what to do,” McGuire says.
This delay is not only causing uncertainty but potentially costing the county money in audit costs.
McGuire says they also can't collect taxes until the new sheriff is appointed.
“Whoever, the new sheriff is going to have to get a new bank account. They're going to have to get their own bonds, all of these things. We've had to delay tax collection because of these decisions that were made,” says McGuire.
Ultimately, it's taxpayers, says McGuire, who will suffer those consequences.
“It's only two weeks, but it still — it only gives the taxpayers just a little bit less time to pay their taxes. It's par for the course for what's gone on the last two years in the County Judge's office,” McGuire says.
McGuire cannot stay on as sheriff after Sept. 30 or he will be ineligible to run for county commissioner.
If Hilbrecht is not appointed by Sept. 30, he will take office in January.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4.
McGuire hopes, by then, the sheriff's office will be making a somewhat smooth transition and will be able to focus on necessary business.