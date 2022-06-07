ORLANDO, Fl. - The Special Olympics officially got underway Sunday with the opening ceremonies, and Marshall County athletes were front and center.
Athletes from team Kentucky were introduced in front of a packed crowd in Orlando, Florida. Those athletes included Marshall County's eight-man flag football team.
After the opening ceremonies, the Marshals and the rest of team Kentucky got a surprise visit from the Harlem Globetrotters at the Amway Center in Orlando.
Marshall County kicked off competition Monday morning with a game against Maryland.