MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County school district is preparing for the new school year, which starts in less than three weeks.
The district is implementing new guidelines to keep your kids safe.
Pencils, crayons, paper and textbooks won't be the only things on student's minds this school year. Marshall County parent Sarah Logue said her eighth-grade son is returning for in-person classes on Aug. 26.
"He likes to learn face to face and in person, and be able to socialize," Logue said.
Superintendent Trent Lovett said students will be wearing masks in the hallways. Also part of the new school routine, desks in the classroom will be spaced further apart for social distancing, daily temperature checks will be performed, classrooms will be disinfected throughout the day and hand sanitizing will be routine.
"It's sort of the new normal for our students," Lovett said. "And I think they're getting more used to that, because several businesses are requiring that and places where they frequent are requiring masks and hand sanitizing."
Students won't be able to socially distance on the bus. So they have to wear a mask the entire bus ride. Parents must be able to verify that their kids are not having any COVID-19 symptoms when they get on the bus.
While parents like Logue said they're comfortable with their kids taking in-person classes, Lovett said 30% of parents decided to go with the virtual class route.
For elementary students choosing virtual classes, they will have teachers who are only teaching virtually.
Lovett believes in-person classes are more effective for students.
"We're going to have a student that may be comes down with the virus and then we have to quarantine and those type of things," Lovett said. "We know that's probably going to happen at some point. But at the same time I still feel like that in-person learning is the best option for students."
Virtual students won't have any paper packets, if students don't have a computer or WIFI, the school will provide chromebooks. Students can come every week to download the lessons through the school's WIFI.
Lovett said the biggest challenge will be making sure students in virtual and in-person classes learn the same amount of material.
"You don't want the product to be completely different for the two groups of students," Lovett said. "Because at some point, those students will be back together in a in-person learning situation."
Lovett said the school still wants to provide more than just book learning. Extracurricular activities will take precautions like masks and temperature checks.
Sports practices are pushed back to Aug. 24. Lunch will also involve social distancing, with staggered times. And sometimes students will eat in their classrooms. Lovett said this school year will take some adjusting to.
"Knowing that it's going to be somewhat different at least to start the school year," Lovett said. "I hope by the end of the school year we can put this behind us, and things are back to normal. But I have my doubts about that."
The school day will be 25 minutes longer to make up for the late start. There district will not have its usual fall break, but students will have a four-day break in October.
Logue said she hopes all the students will be able to learn the best way possible and stay healthy.
Lovett said if you chose virtual or in-person learning for your students, you'll have to stick with that choice until December. At that point, the student will do virtual learning until the quarantine days are up.