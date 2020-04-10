PADUCAH — More people are making masks these days, passing time and filling a crucial gap.
Nicole Cressler is one of those people, making masks with her family and giving them out to people for free.
She works at Range America in Paducah.
They have made more than 245 masks so far. She said fabric and elastic are hard to come by.
"People want to help and don't know how. Fabric is really hard to get right now, if you don't have it laying around," said Cressler. "Even on my Amazon wish list, people are trying to buy it for me and it's not shipping until May."
The local mother said if you have fabric or elastic lying around, you can to donate it to her cause.
She said when it gets to the point that they do not need any more fabric, they will donate it to other people sewing masks.
Cressler said you cannot pick up the masks from Range America. That is to keep employees safe.
If you are interested in donating fabric or picking up a mask, contact Paducah Needs and Support through their Facebook page.