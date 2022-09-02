Remote learning doesn't work for a lot of kids. It's a concern many parents and educators raised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A national study released Thursday backs up that point, as student test scores plummeted in math and reading during the pandemic. Kentucky schools are following that same trend.
Average scores for 9-year-old students fell 5 percentage points in reading between 2020 and 2022. In mathematics, scores dropped 7 points. It's the first ever decline in mathematics, and the largest drop in reading since 1990.
To bring it closer to home, only 35% of Kentucky students were proficient in reading pre-pandemic. In math, only 4%.
Kentucky's department of education is expecting those numbers to fall even lower. It’s a prediction Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass didn't want to be right.
He says the drop in test scores post-COVID is disappointing.
“Really reversing about a 20-year span of gains and the NAEP results is distressing,” Glass says. But it's not unexpected.
“In the wake of hurricane Katrina, it took those students after just losing six months of access to school, in some cases it took them two to three years to recover,” Glass says.
State-by-state numbers haven't been released, but Kentucky schools are expected to follow suit.
“As a parent myself, we're experiencing this at my home as well,” says Glass.
But he expects that fall to be less drastic in Kentucky.
“We're fortunate to have a unified state system of education technology. We were better positioned than a lot of other states when it came to that shift to virtual learning,” Glass says.
The solution is already in progress: keeping kids in the school building.
Federally-funded remedial programs are being added in schools. Glass says the problem is getting those programs up and running.
“We're struggling with staff. So even though you may have the resources to hire all of these people to do this work, you may not be able to find the personnel,” says Glass.
Glass says kids are resilient. He expects Kentucky schools to not only catch up, but to improve in coming years.
How long it will take students to bounce back is hard to determine.
Glass says the process will be long, and it will require patience and diligence from the students, the teachers and the parents at home.
This is the preliminary data from the assessment.
The National Center for Education Statistics will release data on eighth graders across the country and specifics for each state later this year.