MAYFIELD, KY — Despite hot weather, a local city is celebrating after an EF-4 tornado destroyed much of their town on Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
Mayfield, Kentucky, is celebrating 200 years of existence — its bicentennial.
The extreme heat has forced some events to be cancelled. But, the people of Mayfield are still finding ways to celebrate how far they've come in past 200 years and where they hope to be in the next 200.
They kicked off their celebration with a deep dive into Mayfield's history.
There were stories of Mayfield’s first settlers and artifacts chronicling the past.
People remember Mayfield as the great city it was, and, as they build back after the tornado, the city they hope to be again.
A drawing illustrates how Linda Roberts knew Mayfield.
It has a rich history, and many gathered to hear about Mayfield’s 200-year-old past.
During the tornado, a lot of that history was destroyed.
Ed Richard recounted that night during his severe weather history.
“The wind blew harder than I've ever seen it blow in my life. It rained harder than I've ever seen it rain,” Richard says.
He remembers hearing from neighbors.
“He said, ‘My house is gone.’ And what do you tell somebody?” says Richard.
Several landmarks throughout the city were also gone.
The courthouse, several churches, and Mayfield City Hall are just a few on that list.
Roberts wanted to cement their memory in her art.
“At that time, we were just capturing the beauty of Mayfield, not drawing an after the tornado picture. And it remained that way... I wanted to capture some of the things that may be lost to memories,” Roberts says.
She hopes this bicentennial artwork serves as a way for city to remember as they build back a new Mayfield.
“Something good came out of something very, very tragic and catastrophic,” Richard says.
That's the chance for Mayfield to start fresh.
And folks there are excited for what the next 200 years may bring.
Festivities celebrating 200 years of Mayfield continue Saturday at 9 a.m. with a disc golf tournament at Kess Creek Park.
Evening activities for Saturday have been cancelled due to weather.
The celebration continues through July 4, and all other event are still on.
The Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission is posting updates to its Facebook page.