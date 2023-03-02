MAYFIELD, KY— Wednesday evening, First Christian Church of Mayfield is offering free laundry services to those who have been displaced because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak and anyone who just needs a helping hand.
Speed Wash is the only laundromat left in Mayfield after an EF-4 tornado took out three other laundromats in the city the night of Dec. 10, 2021.
"We were very blessed when the tornado hit that we got a great deal of donations from all over the country, and we just want to honor those donations by doing something for our community to give back and show them, you know, we love you," First Christian Church Board Chair Beth Scarbough said. The church was one of many in Mayfield struck by the tornado. The church's building stood for more than 100 years before it was torn to pieces by the storm.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, church members will be at the Speed Wash, giving out laundry cards, detergent and dryer sheets. There's no limit on how many loads of laundry people can have cleaned.
The event is part of the church's Neighbors Helping Neighbors outreach program.
"It's taken us kind of a year to get back on our feet and come up with plans and goals and ministries that we want to see happen in our community," Scarbough said.
She said the program is only the beginning of what is to come from the outreach program, as church members focus on living their faith outside a traditional sanctuary.
First Christian Church is in the process of rebuilding its church, but members' focus now is on the people.
"The building is not the church. Your church is right here in your heart, and we just want to open our hearts to these people in our community," said Scarbough.
The church plans to grow the program, but to start, the goal is to offer the free laundry service every Wednesday for the rest of the year.