MAYFIELD, KY -- Loved ones, friends and many others in the community gathered Friday to release balloons in honor of a Graves County family killed in a shooting.
The Milliken family died Sunday at their home on Smith's Lane, south of Mayfield. Kentucky State Police said 41-year-old Kyle Milliken shot his 35-year-old wife, Ashley, and their two sons, 13-year-old KJae and 8-year-old Kycohn, before shooting himself.
In remembrance of the family, the community gathered at Kess Creek Park in Mayfield Friday afternoon for a ceremony, which began with local pastors saying prayers. KJae's classmate, Aniji Fox, then read a poem to honor the family, before the attendees walked onto a field to release hundreds of balloons.
Among the speakers at Friday's ceremony was the Milliken family's pastor, Chad Lamb of Grace Life Church.
"It's just another opportunity for the community to come together to show love and respect for this family that we've lost, and just another opportunity for the community to actually come to gather because we need each other right now during this difficult time," Lamb said.
Also at the ceremony was Brad Lawson, the uncle of KJae and Kycohn. Lawson's wife and the boys' mom, Ashley, were sisters.
"I got a sister that I never had in Ashley, I got a brother in Kyle that I never had, and I got two sons that I never had," said Lawson. "We know where they're at, and we know we'll see each other again."
Lawson remembers KJae as a fan of the outdoors. The 13-year-old even had his own YouTube channel, where he posted videos of his family's fishing adventures.
"He was on his way to be a pro fisherman, honestly," said Lawson.
"If you watch his YouTube channel, you could tell his personality was really bigger than this life," Lamb added.
Because KJae was an avid outdoorsman, the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors, which Lawson represents, has created a scholarship in KJae's name. Lawson said the goal is to award five $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates throughout west Kentucky who show a passion and respect for the outdoors.
To donate to the scholarship fund, visit my.fca.org/westkyfcaoutdoors or mail a donation to WKY FCA OUTDOORS, KJae Milliken Outdoor Scholarship, 123 Campbell Ct., Mayfield, KY 42066. Anyone with questions can contact Lawson at 535defense@gmail.com, visit West Kentucky FCA Outdoors' Twitter page, or visit www.fcaoutdoors.org.
There will also be a drive-in memorial service for the Milliken family this Sunday at 10 a.m. It will be at Mayfield Plaza and will be open to the public. Tune the radio to 98.9 FM to hear the service.