MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield, Kentucky, is working hard toward tornado recovery. During a Mayfield City Council meeting Tuesday, representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided an updated report on recovery efforts.
FEMA representatives from Lexington, Kentucky, came to Mayfield to discuss a possible model for a new planning committee.
The new team will focus on the community aspect of the rebuilding efforts.
They help with small things like replacing street signs and rebuilding businesses to be handicap accessible. But they also help with larger projects, like building new parks.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says city leaders are excited.
“We are so ready to start the planning for Mayfield and Graves County, the rebuilding process. And we, all of us, just want it to start tomorrow, but we're not there yet,” O’Nan says.
They plan to work throughout the month to put the committee together and assign tasks. Then, they want to involve the community.
“Our goal is to by the 14th of March, which is our next city council meeting, to be able to announce a public meeting. If we're not ready then, by the end of March,” says O’Nan.
The public meeting would give the community a chance to give the city suggestions about zoning and how they want downtown to be designed.
They would also get to suggest things they would want to add to Mayfield that weren't there before.
O'Nan says community input is integral in this process.
“My goal is for nobody eight to 10 years from now to say, ‘Well, I didn't get my say.’ I want everybody to have their say. We're not going to do it all. We don't have the capability to do it all,” O’Nan says.
FEMA representatives say they'll be around for three to six months, until the ball gets rolling.
Then, they'll hand Mayfield the reigns and watch the city return piece by piece.
O'Nan says people should not confuse this committee with the long-term recovery group.
While they'll be working hand in hand, one group handles personal matters, while the FEMA-led group handles rebuilding on a larger scale
The committee is still in its beginning stages, and isn't expected to begin working until the spring.