PADUCAH — It's hardly a surprise to see Mayfield football challenging for a state championship.
However, when you consider what the Mayfield community has gone through over the last year, it makes what they did over the last year that much more special.
The city of Mayfield was devastated by the Dec. 10 tornadoes last year.
But in spite of that heartbreak, the Cardinals still managed to make it to Friday's 2A State Championship.
Mayfield ultimately fell to Beechwood 14-13 in Lexington. However, Head Coach Joe Morris said this past season has inspired the Mayfield community.
In the face of tragedy, he said the Cardinals gave Mayfield something to root for.
"Down in Mayfield we haven't had a lot of happy times, I guess, lately with the tornado," Morris said. "I think this team made our community smile each and every Friday night."
Morris explained in the wake of the tragedy, the tornado was on the forefront of everyone's mind. However, his team's success gave Mayfield a way to escape the tornado over the last year.
"There's old guys that love Mayfield football," Morris said. "They're sitting there talking about the tornado, but when football's around, they're talking about football. So with what these guys did and what they accomplished, they put a smile on Mayfield's face. Yeah, we're disappointed, and I know they're disappointed, but I guarantee you they're proud of this group of young men."
Mayfield ended its season with a 14-1 record.