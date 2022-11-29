MAYFIELD, KY — All schools within the Mayfield Independent School District will close on Dec. 2, officials say, so students, teachers, and faculty can support the Cards in their bid for a 13th state title.
According to a Monday release, The Mayfield Cardinal football team will face the Beechwood Tigers at the AA KHSAA State Championship.
Officials say classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 5.
Click here to purchase tickets to the game at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. EST.