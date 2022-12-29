PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department says a Mayfield man is facing charges in connection to an early December shots fired incident that occured in downtown Paducah.

According to a Wednesday release, 24-year-old Dewayne Gammons has been arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment.

Gammons is accused of firing a gun into the air several times from the passenger side of a stolen vehicle that was being driven the wrong-way down Broadway Street.

According to previous coverage, the incident occurred on Dec. 4, just as guests were beginning to leave a downtown bar.

The accused driver, 26-year-old Keyja Hammonds, was arrested earlier this month on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) after turning herself in to law enforcement.

Police say Gammons was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.