MAYFIELD, KY — According to new testimony, drugs may have been a factor in the Mayfield Plaza Apartments shooting that left three people injured in early August.
An investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday the 26-year-old suspect, James Blakemore, was smoking marijuana and synthetic cannabis with three people in the early morning hours of August 3.
According to the investigator, Blakemore began hallucinating and, beleiving he was in danger, opened fire on the three victims.
Blakemore faces a number of charges related to the shooting, including first and second degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon.
Management for the Mayfield Plaza Apartments says none of the parties involved in the shooting lived in the complex.
Leisha Doran, the owner of the Good News Shoppe just beside the apartments, says she was shocked to hear it happened so close to her business.
“It was really scary, just thinking about it. I actually would’ve been fixing to come to work," she said.
Mayfield police say two of the three victims are still hospitalized. One suffered shots to their arm and chest and the other was reportedly shot in the head.
A grand jury will soon convene to decide whether to indict Blakemore in the shooting.