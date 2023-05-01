MAYFIELD, KY — Sandra Simmons, of Mayfield, Kentucky, has been playing piano for Christ United Methodist Church for more than seven decades, and on Sunday, she was honored for her service.
When speaking about her congregation, Simmons said, "they're like family...Just a family."
Sunday's event caught Simmons by surprise.
Simmons began playing piano at Christ United Methodist Church since she was just 11 years old.
The congregation is honoring her faithfulness throughout the decades.
Pastor Mark Stephens says he's grateful for her service.
"Probably the gift that is the greatest is her faithfulness," said Stephens. "72 years like I said at the beginning, 72 years on the bench is kind of unheard of but she's honored that, she plays, she rehearses."
Simmons received a key to the city and a plaque, and congregation members shared stories of their friendship with her.
There isn't a specific reason for the occasion.
Simmons isn't retiring anytime soon, but leaders say it's important to honor her now.
"There's no magic number or anything, it just kind of came together said 'hey, we need to do this because she makes the drive here every Sunday,'" said Stephens.
Simmons has consistently showed up and served and that's what the church body says they're grateful for.
Simmons says she hopes to continue playing the piano for her church family.
She also works as the financial secretary for the church, too.