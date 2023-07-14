MAYFIELD, KY — Local law enforcement officers are taking proactive steps to prepare for a school shooting, which they hope never happens. So far in 2023, there have been more than 300 mass shootings, according to data compiled by the group Gun Violence Archive. It's a harsh reminder that schools, grocery stores and other public places continue to be sites of violence.
Seconds count in any emergency, but especially when there's a school shooting. In west Kentucky, we've experienced two school shootings — first at Heath High School in 1997 and then at Marshall County High School in 2018.
Thursday, officers with the Mayfield Police Department trained for hours at Mayfield High School. Different shifts trained all week. Mayfield Police Sgt. Brandon Collins said the training will help officers be on the same page in case of an emergency.
Officer Seth Crane has been on the job for two years and participated in active shooter training earlier Thursday morning. He joined because of his calling to protect and serve.
"With the SRO that was at the high school, that always kind of intrigued me, and my brother being a cop in Tennessee, that just kind of drove me to that. But not only that, I just want to help people and keep people safe," he said.
He's the new school resource officer for Mayfield Elementary School, and he understands the importance of these trainings. "I surprised myself at how well I did, because it does get your adrenaline pumping a little bit and just remembering every little detail to do right so you perform the right way," he said.
Collins has been teaching the trainings all week. "This entire week, we've led our officers on each shift through three different scenarios where they had to react to a situation. And where they had to react to a situation, they had to use their observation skills in order to make decisions on what they had to do," he said.
Virtual simulations and live simulations help officers gain the confidence and skills they need to go out and protect and serve. "We want to make sure that Mayfield Police offers the best for our community and for the citizens of Mayfield," Collins said.
Kelly Stinson with Mayfield Independent Schools said the trainings help everyone. "Safety is our number one priority here at Mayfield Independent, and so any way that we can better what we already have in place, we're more than happy to do," she said.
Crane said he will keep his training at the forefront of his mind. "I want to be here to protect, you know, kids or staff, I mean, really, in any kind of active shooter situation, but just making sure that people are safe is my main goal," Crane said.