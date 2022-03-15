MAYFIELD, KY- Debris cleanup is a focal point for Mayfield after surviving the deadly December 10 tornado. The Army Corps of Engineers is approaching its final days of clearing the city's right of ways. On Monday, city leaders discussed what the next steps for cleanup are, and the plans to get city businesses back on their feet.
Mountains of debris are an all too familiar sight in Mayfield. The Corps of Engineers says it's clean up 360,000 cubic yards so far, with 40,000 more expected to be rounded up before its crews finish cleaning up the right of ways at the end of the month. Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely explained what will happen next.
"We're moving into the next phase, but everybody needs to understand that there is going to be some lag time from when they make their absolute last pass from the right of way, at the end of this month, to when they get a mission change to where they start being able to go on these private properties and clear the debris," Neely said.
Businesses and Mayfield residents will have to submit proof they can't do the cleanup without help. Neely says, if FEMA approves cleanups on an individual basis, 90% of the cleanup will be funded federally with the state and local government funding the other 10%. There are going to be some cleanups that aren't covered though.
"It's federal dollars they're using to clean this debris," Neely said. "So if there's insurance in place already, they're not going to assist that."
A reminder, the corps is cleaning up storm debris only. They will not touch any personal trash. City leaders also discussed getting the ball rolling on what economic developments people want to see in the city as rebuilding continues. The Mayfield City Council will meet again next week.