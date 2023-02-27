MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to start working on building and restoring traffic signals in Mayfield, following the December 10, 2021 tornado.
KYTC says the work will have minimal impact on traffic and drivers should be on the lookout for electrical crews doing work on U.S. 45, at the 9th Street intersection, starting Monday. Flashing beacons will be put in place to alert drivers where the work is being done.
The project will continue into the summer moving toward Mayfield Court square. In total, six intersections will be worked on.
Following the storm, many intersections are being treated as four-way stops. Signs will still be posted to help traffic flow through the area as that work gets underway.
Jay's Electric is the main contactor on the $863,122 traffic signal replacement project. The contractor and KYTC will attempt to provide specific work zone notices when the project will need traffic restrictions.
Additional contracts have been let for highway lighting that was destroyed during the tornado. Contractors are awaiting arrival of necessary supplies before starting those projects. KYTC District 1 will provide notice as those projects are ready to ramp up.