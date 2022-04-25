MAYFIELD, KY-- Quilting to cope, that's how one local woman is processing her feelings following the Dec. 10 tornado. Bettye Robertson from Mayfield decided quilting was the best way to keep her mind busy from the death and destruction in Mayfield.
"This quilt is my attempt to come to terms with my feelings," says Robertson.
She lives less than a mile from the Candle Factory. Robertson's interpretive quilt starts with the eye of the storm and branches out from there with a fan pattern. Each piece of fabric represents a different meaning.
"The blue wedge up here, which would be about 11 o'clock has one candle in it. That's for the candle factory," says Robertson.
She pieced together fabric to represent the tornado itself and the months of recovery following it. It took her less than two months to make the quilt.
"I never made one that fast in my life, but I was driven. Something drove me to do it, and I just couldn't stop," says Robertson.
Every piece of fabric was quilted by hand with care and consideration for the people of Mayfield.
"The pieces that you see are put together on the sewing machine, but the rest is quilted by hand. All the rest of it is by hand. Yes, it went fast because I was driven," says Robertson.
She hopes people will look at the quilt as a symbol of hope.
"I just hope they take away the hope and the love that is there, and not decide the world is against them. It's so easy to do when you're depressed. I just hope it'll help people through that," says Robertson.
She also used fabric that represents farmers who donated their equipment to help with downtown cleanup, people who cooked for the community and the lives lost. She will be at the Grand Rivers Quilt Show next week to show off her quilt.