MAYFIELD, KY-- We are still amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have contracted it, died from, or recovered from the virus.
However, some people like Gladys Mason are stuck in limbo.
Gladys Mason is a COVID-19 long hauler. The 73-year-old woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 last August.
She has been vaccinated and has since tested negative, but the symptoms are still there.
"I get so out of breath and if it wasn't for him, I'd couldn't deal with it," said Mason.
She lives with her fiancee George Rodgers.
"He drove over 825 miles just to be with me, at first it was supposed to be just a roommate, but it turned into more than that."
He lived in Pennsylvania. They met on Facebook, now they live together.
"We knew right away it was going to be something special," said Rodgers.
"At our age, we're looking for companionship, because you're afraid of being alone."
They are both widows.
" If it wouldn't have been for Facebook, we would have never met."
They like to dress up, have fun, and sing and dance at karaoke, but there's one problem.
Mason's coughing and shortness of breath make it difficult to have a good time. She experiences that along with brain fog, dizziness, and just about any COVID-19 related symptom you can imagine.
" When we go out to karaoke and stuff like that, people that don't know me, you know they give me funny look," said Mason.
"I try not to cough, the more I try not to cough, the worse it gets."
Rodgers said they have been to the hospital.
"We took her in for a chest x-ray and everything to get examined, but they can't find nothing, they can't find nothing wrong."
Their "Old Kentucky Home" has not been the same since.
That is why they are going to Louisville, to be a part of a study on long haulers, where they hope to find answers.
"We're hoping this research works, you know if this research works, this might be good for somebody else going through the same thing," said Rodgers.
They will go twice, hopefully coming back with answers and a solution before September.
"We're engaged to get married in September," said Rodgers.
It will happen in this backyard with two-legged and four-legged friends.
They are just hoping it will be as close to normal as possible.
" I don't want to go through this on my wedding day, you know, because every time I get excited that's when I start coughing and I start getting sick," said Mason.
The first visit to Louisville will be a one-hour study on Mason.
The second visit will last three to four hours.
The couple encourages everyone to get vaccinated and to continue taking the pandemic seriously.
If you believe you are a long hauler, contact your local physician for next steps.