PADUCAH — The most watched local race this election year is the Paducah mayoral race. Businessman George Bray and Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham are challenging Mayor Brandi Harless. To better inform voters on their plans for the next four years, we're devoting time and resources to profiling each candidate.
That includes a 20-item questionnaire WPSD provided to all three candidates. Topics included city taxes and fees, riverfront development plans, the proposed aquatic and recreation center and ways to invest in the south side of Paducah. Local 6 has published each candidate's unedited response to the questions. You can read them by clicking here. WPSD is also airing profiles that give voters some insight into who these candidates are.
Nearly four years ago, then-candidate Brandi Harless successfully ousted incumbent Paducah Mayor Gayle Kaler. The western Kentucky native said she was excited to start working as a public servant, not a politician.
Fast forward to 2020, and Mayor Harless has her eyes on reelection.
"I'm an ambitious person. I'm an energetic person. I get a lot of stuff done. They told me over and over again I was going to be frustrated by government, because government moves too slow. But if we look at the last three and half years and the things we have been able to move, I know we can move even more — now that we've got the right people in place, the right teams in place. And so for me it is about finishing what we started, but it's also about taking even that next step," Harless said.
The role of mayor never crossed her mind growing up. "My parents actually divorced when I was two. My mom went to Kevil in Ballard County and my dad went to Marshall County. I always used to say they got as far away from each other as they could. My mom is a cowgirl, so I grew up riding horses on one weekend. And then my dad is a drag racer, and I grew up driving race cars on another weekend," Harless said.
She said diverse experiences grounded her. Later, she met and married her husband, Adam, and both decided to plant roots back in Paducah.
"When we started talking about the kinds of things that we wanted to accomplish for ourselves and for our community, we wanted to start a small business, we wanted to rehab an historic property and we wanted to give back. And so when we started clicking off those goals, running for office became one of the options," Harless said.
The conversation touched on several topics from the WPSD questionnaire.
One topic was the controversial multimillion-dollar aquatic and recreation center project. Public backlash, concerns surrounding its partial funding source of $20 million in general obligation bonds, and a pandemic ultimately forced Mayor Harless to pause, but not entirely scrap, the project for 88 days.
"We pushed paused and suspend on the design contract so we could give the economy a moment, and all of us a moment, just to see how this is all going to play out. I do not see us building this facility this year. We were supposed to break ground in October. I do not see that happening. I see now, we had a lot of people who, um, told us, 'You need to raise more of the private funds. You need to find that tenant to support it financially.' So, now, in my mind, we maybe have more time to do what our community told us what they wanted to see happen, which is to get some more of that support going," Harless added.
How, if and should the city attempt to reallocate the roughly $20 million in bond money to other city projects has sparked another debate: Mainly, if the city's flooding and stormwater project can benefit from that money originally dedicated to the aquatic center.
"I think it started getting politicized several months ago when a commissioner mentioned that we could either do stormwater or we could do the wellness center. That's when we started, I think, having this conversation about 'We could throw $20 million at the stormwater problem and, um, instead of the wellness center," Harless said.
She said its not that simple. The city's bond counsel warns of a calculated risk in diverting bond money from its original intent. And flood and stormwater prevention is a years-long plan on the cusp of new work to determine future capitol projects.
"We are going to focus more money in this budget, on understanding on what's underground. That's the key piece for me right now. This is a 30-year stormwater master plan. We got to remember that, right? It's a 30-year stormwater master plan. So, when we start to do the underground work to better understand what it really looks like underground there, those big capital projects you see in that stormwater plan will start to be more refined. We'll start to better understand what we really can do and should do. And that's my point. We would be in my opinion being smarter with our money and our city resources by doing this yearlong program of televising, cleaning and understanding our system, and then putting together our capitol projects plan along the way then we would be to just jump right in to those projects," Harless said.
The stormwater plan Harless refers to is still a draft presented in February 2019, and has not been formally approved by the commission.
The conversation also focused on the south side of Paducah, where for-sale signs, empty lots, dilapidated buildings and rundown homes litter much of the area. Harless supports renewed focus on projects to prop up the community.
"Very soon actually you will start to see the pavement turn over on Bridge Street, and there is a full rehab happening: street rehab, curbs and gutters, sidewalks being finished out from Broad Street to Irvin Cobb. In my mind that's going to be a good injection into that part of the community where we've seen the dilapidation of that infrastructure," Harless said.
She added, "I've gotten a lot of emails and phone calls about the Residential Care building, the one that sits on the corner."
No potential buyer is on the horizon, but the city has done legwork to study the cost of asbestos remediation and performed a property appraisal.
"That's the kind of work I think has to be done, where we have to do the due diligence sometimes on behalf of business or property owners to make sure we're reducing the risk for potential buyers," she said.
She said the south side of Paducah is ideal for a future tax increment financing, or TIF, district to target tax dollars paid there to infrastructure improvements there. She admits the city must first finish plans for a TIF downtown.
"I do firmly believe that our next TIF can be on the south side. We always thought downtown was the right spot, just because of the nature of TIFs, and it was the better fit for us to learn how to do a TIF in our community. Implementing a TIF is very difficult and time consuming, but after we get this one finished in downtown, our staff will now have that institutional knowledge to do another one," Harless said.
Paducah's TIF district is about 315-acres in the downtown and riverfront area slated for redevelopment projects. The state has given preliminary approval. Ideally, the city would generate tax revenue from those improvements over a 20-year time period to reinvest in city projects downtown.
"And I want to see it happen on the south side. I believe it's a good fit. I believe we can make it work. But we've got to get this downtown TIF up and running before we can ask our team to divert their attention from it, and we can start to think about the south side TIF," Harless said.
The mayor said her work continues to support projects discussed for years while focusing on new ideas and showcase her passion for a better future.
"I do this job because it's a heart job. This is a straight up heart job. I cleared $19,000 being the mayor of the city of Paducah. I probably work 80 hours a week in this job because it's a heart job for me. And I do it because I believe in the potential of this community. And I've seen the potential staring to get opened up — the things that we're accomplishing, the things that we're making happen — and I want to continue to see that happen in our community that we all love," Harless added.
Again, be sure to read the candidates' answers to the WPSD questionnaire on a range of issues not discussed in this profile piece. You can learn additional details about Brandi Harless' bid for reelection here.