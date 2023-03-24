MARION, KY — Almost a year after the water crisis in Marion, Kentucky, began, restrictions are scaling back for water customers in the city.
RELATED: Marion, Kentucky, mayor scales back water conservation restrictions, says city can return to 'a cautious normal'
"We've sent out requests for bids, and we have selected an engineering firm that has the unique qualifications of working with the state of Kentucky and with earthen levees," says Marion Mayor D'Anna Browning.
In April of 2022, the city breached the levee at Lake George in an effort to relieve pressure on the levee and prevent an uncontrollable breach.
The lake was Marion's main water source, and breach led to a water shortage, and restrictions were put in place.
Browning says right now the city is able to provide its own water supply without using water from the Crittenden County Livingston County Water District.
While Browning announced Wednesday that the city now has a consistent enough water supply to allow the city to ease water conservation restrictions, she tells us the work isn't over.
"It's important to repair the levee, so that we can have a redundant system, even in the future after we are online fully with Crittenden Livingston Water District," says Browning.
She says repairing the levee is a major step toward providing water security to the city.
"By repairing this levee and, again, working forward to a long-term plan with Crittenden and Livingston — it's important to have both, and it will be for several years to come," she says.