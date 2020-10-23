MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's a tedious task that's very important. On Thursday the McCracken County Election Commission counted absentee ballots for the fourth time.
"We're doing 1,500 each day," says McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs.
The election commission is made up of the county clerk, the sheriff, and a representative for the Republican and Democratic parties. They have to open each ballot envelope, separate the ballot from it, and scan the ballots to be counted.
Normally, the commission wouldn't begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. But, because of the increase in absentee voting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is allowing them to start early.
"In a typical election, we don't start absentee ballots until election morning," Griggs said. "Normally, it's probably around 500 or less."
So far, they have counted around 7,000 absentee ballots. Griggs says for the most part, counting the absentee ballots is going smoothly. There is an occasional ballot that's not filled out properly, though.
"If it's over voted, it'll tell us. Like, if they voted too many candidates in one race, if they've marked, even if it's the slightest little mark in an extra box, it'll reject the ballot and tell us it's over voted," says Griggs.
If a ballot is over voted, all four members of the election commission have to come together and see if they can determine the voter's intent. If they can't, the vote for that individual race won't count, but the rest of the ballot will. Not being able to determine voter intent doesn't happen a lot, though.
"It just kind of goes in spurts, but normally we really don't. Like, out of this group of 100, we had one," says Griggs.
Griggs says they have around 2,000 absentee ballots that have not been returned yet. Individuals voting by absentee ballot have to have their ballot post marked by Nov 3.